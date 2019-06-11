Home Entertainment Kannada

Sriimurali credits director for handling huge star cast for Bharaate

The team of the film, directed by Chethan Kumar, has completed the 
talkie portion, will head to Europe in July for shooting two song sequences 

Published: 11th June 2019 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 11:42 AM

Director Chethan along with the actor

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sriimurali’s upcoming film, Bharaate, directed by Chethan Kumar has just wrapped up with talkie portions. The team is now working out their schedule for two songs, which they plan to shoot at exotic locations of Europe, and will be travelling in the month of July. Meanwhile, they plan to go with the dubbing, and simultaneously get done with the post-production work.

Sriimurali

The film has taken time in the making, and the reason is said to be the challenge of bringing together an ensemble cast. Sriimurali, who will be heading to the dubbing studio soon, says, “Sometimes, we need to segregate everybody’s dates. This is a big project and has around 75 main artistes, all of who have a vital role to play. Looking at those aspects, we have to consider and respect each other for a smooth run. In this case, I should credit director Chethan, who has managed to handle so many artistes on one floor. Now I am waiting for the final copy.”

Sriimurali’s intention is to come up with a good film and he is focusing on every small detail, and that’s the only delay. “We are close to five to six edit version going, and the film’s captain — director Chetan — will soon take the final call. This film has had all the positive vibes, with the ultimate production by Supreeth and music by Arjuna Janya.

We are planning to come out with a bang,” says Sriimurali. With Sreeleela featuring as the female lead, the action-packed-family drama has brothers Saikumar, Ravi Shankar and Ayyappa Sharma in one frame with Avinash, Sharath Lohitashwa  Raju Waade, Manmohan, Uggram Manju and Deepak as part of the cast. Though the releasing date is yet to finalised, we hear that Bharaate might be out by Ganesh Chaturthi. But no official statement has been made on this front.   Meanwhile, Sriimurali is looking to start shooting for his next project directed by Mahesh Kumar, under Umapathy Films, sometime in August.

