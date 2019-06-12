Home Entertainment Kannada

Aadi Lakshmi Purana makers looking for July 19 release

Published: 12th June 2019 10:07 PM

By Express News Service

Here is some good news for all those who have been waiting to watch Radhika Pandit on the silver screen. Her upcoming film, Aadi Lakshmi Purana, which marks the debut of director V Priya in Kannada, and stars Nirup Bhandari in the lead role, may hit theatres on July 19.

The film has obtained a U/A certificate, and keeping the cricket season and other factors in mind, producer Rockline Venkatesh is locking this date for the release. Priya, who has been associated with director Mani Ratnam and his wife, Suhasini, has made her mark in Tamil film industry with films like Kanda Naal Mudhal and Kannamoochi Yenanda.

While Nirup Bhandari was last seen in a cameo in Abhishek’s Amar, Radhika Pandit’s last film was Santhu Straight Forward, a film directed by Mahesh Rao starring Yash. Aadi Lakshmi Purana also features Sowmya Jaganmurthy, Joe Simon, Yashwanth Shetty, and Bharath Kalyan, and joining them are many theatre artistes.  The film’s dialogues have been written by Prashanth Rajappa, and cinematography is by Preetha Jayaraman. The music has been scored by Nirup’s brother and director, Anup Bhandari.

