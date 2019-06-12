Home Entertainment Kannada

Hangover is a suspense thriller by Vital Bhatt

Vital Bhatt’s upcoming film is named after an English film, Hangover.

Published: 12th June 2019 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Vital Bhatt’s upcoming film is named after an English film, Hangover. However, the subject does not bear any reference to the Hollywood film, and the title relates to the story, says the director, who has come up with a suspense thriller. “My film shows the effects of drinking, and the hangover.

The story revolves around three boys and girls who attend a cocktail party, which is followed by the death of one of the girls in the group. The story is told from one point of view while how an investigative officer unravels the case is revealed through another perspective,” says Vital, adding, “This film also brings out a thin message, as to how children should not misuse their freedom.”

With fresh faces, such as Bharath, Raj, Chirag, Mahali Bhikshu, Shahan Monnama, Nandini Nataraj, and Telugu artiste Shafi playing pivotal roles in the film, the Hangover cast also includes Ninasam Aswath, Spandana, Kailash and Niranjan Shetty. The film also features Neethu Shetty in a special song. This is the second outing of Vital Bhat, after Preeti Kitabu. Hangover will be released this week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Video
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing and first look of Samsung Galaxy M40
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp