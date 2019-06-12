Hangover is a suspense thriller by Vital Bhatt

By Express News Service

Vital Bhatt’s upcoming film is named after an English film, Hangover. However, the subject does not bear any reference to the Hollywood film, and the title relates to the story, says the director, who has come up with a suspense thriller. “My film shows the effects of drinking, and the hangover.

The story revolves around three boys and girls who attend a cocktail party, which is followed by the death of one of the girls in the group. The story is told from one point of view while how an investigative officer unravels the case is revealed through another perspective,” says Vital, adding, “This film also brings out a thin message, as to how children should not misuse their freedom.”

With fresh faces, such as Bharath, Raj, Chirag, Mahali Bhikshu, Shahan Monnama, Nandini Nataraj, and Telugu artiste Shafi playing pivotal roles in the film, the Hangover cast also includes Ninasam Aswath, Spandana, Kailash and Niranjan Shetty. The film also features Neethu Shetty in a special song. This is the second outing of Vital Bhat, after Preeti Kitabu. Hangover will be released this week.