This moment is love: Upendra

The actor-director talks about his upcoming film, I Love You

Published: 12th June 2019 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 07:40 AM

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Past is memory, future is dream, and only this moment is love,” says actor-director Upendra. He states this in reference to his upcoming film,  I Love You, directed by R Chandru. The bilingual family drama made in Kannada and Telugu,  also starring Rachita Ram and Sonu Gowda, is scheduled to be released this week. Upendra told CE, “This moment is love, which is a feeling that cannot be explained. However, these days, people don’t enjoy the present, and instead they go back to the past or think about the future, trying to look for love there.” 

While I Love You explores the way today’s generation looks at love, or physical attraction, according to Upendra, real love is not just between a man and woman. “Love is eternal, a divine feeling,” he said.

Even in his previous films, as director and actor, Upendra has tried to present the feeling in a simple way, and shown how it can be complicated too. However, this film has Chandru’s vision. “I Love You is about how love is viewed across the world today, and how actually love should be,” he said. 

“Love has been explained with emotions by the director,” Upendra said, talking about how the story impressed him, and that it would be liked by the audience too. “I Love You is a film with a message, and includes a good package,” he said, adding that he is currently in love with Prajakeeya, a party that “is not a political party but people’s party”. He went on, “Everyone should feel that they are king, and live like one. I am not only dreaming about it but also going on that path.”

