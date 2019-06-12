Vikram’s debut to be titled Trivikrama?

By Express News Service

News of Vikram Ravichandran being launched in a Sahanamurthy directorial has been doing the rounds for a long time now. The actor-director has been working on the script have officially confirmed their collaboration. The film has been titled Trivikrama with a tag line as high voltage love story. An announcement about this will be made at the film’s muhurath, which has been fixed for Varamhalakshmi on August 9, before which they will be coming up with a motion poster.

Currently, the team is busy with pre-preparation work and finalising locations. Meanwhile the director is looking at casting a Kannada heroine, particularly a newbie, and will pick someone after auditioning her. Vikram will be seen in a lover-boy avatar. The film will be shot in various locations, such as Bengaluru, Rajasthan, Dandeli and Singapore among other places. The team is also looking to bring down Prabhudheva to choreograph a special song, which they want to shoot in New Zealand.

The film will be made under the banner of Gowri Entertainers, will be produced by Sommanna and Suresh, while Arjun Janya will score the music. Vikram is currently preoccupied with various courses. The actor-in-the-making is training for fight sequences from stunt master and director Ravi Varma, while also learning dance from Murali and Kalai Master, and pursuing an acting course at Abhinyaa Taranga.