Totapuri to be out in two parts due to vast content

By Express News Service

Totapuri is following the KGF method, and will be out in two parts due to the extent of the content. Director Vijrayaprasad and producer K A Suresh have taken this decision to split the film, which stars Jaggesh in the lead role, after considering the duration. However, the length of the film coming in two parts will be decided once they complete the shoot and head to the edit desk.

The team of Totapuri has completed 90 days of schedule and is left with 60 days of portions to shoot. The next schedule resumes in the month of July, and will involve Jaggesh, Aditi Prabhudeva and Veena Sundar. The team will have to complete three days of portions with Dhananjay and Suman Ranganath, who are playing pivotal roles.

The makers want the film to hit theatres in November, and will decide about coming out with the second part based on the response from the initial release. The film’s music has been composed by Anoop Seelin. The comedy-drama focuses on caste politics that is plaguing the society, and how it shouldn’t divide people.