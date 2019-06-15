Vinod Prabhakar shares screen space with Darshan

By Express News Service

Speculations about Vinod Prabhakar being a part of the Darshan-starrer Robberrt were made even before Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s directorial went on the floor. Even though the team has been tight-lipped about the cast, a leaked photo from the film featuring the Challenging Star and Vinod, has gone viral.

However, the makers will unveil the first look soon. Vinod Prabhakar, the son of well-known actor, Tiger Prabhakar, is familiar as an action hero in the Kannada film industry. The actor has made a cameo appearance in a couple of Darshan’s films. However, in Roberrt, he will be featured in a extensive role. The film’s shooting is currently going on in Bengaluru.

The next buzz about Roberrt is whether Mehreen Pizada is the heroine opposite Darshan. If so, there is a question mark about when she will be joining the sets of the film, being made by Umapathy Films. The team, which is yet to reveal details about the music director, has Sudhakar S Raj as the cameraman.