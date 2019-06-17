Shivank to be face of Country Made Chaari

By Express News Service

S Ravindranath, the director who made his debut with the Ramesh Aravind and Rachita Ram-starrer Pushpaka Vimana, is launching a newcomer for his second outing. Shivank will be the face of Country Made Chaari.

Shivank

The director announced the hero’s name, as he shared the first look with CE. A character artiste, Shivank has been involved in cinema for some years now. He has played important roles in films like Rana Vikrama, Nataraja Service, and the director’s first film. Ravindranath and the actor have known each other for a long time, as they have been good friends who live in the same area.

While director is in the process of finalising the rest of the cast, including the heroine, he is also looking at bringing a retro atmosphere for the film. It will be set in 1995, and some portions will move forward to 1996. A raw subject, Ravindranath, has tweaked the story based on a few real-life incidents. The director is working towards keeping the mass subject realistic in terms of effects, mood and settings.