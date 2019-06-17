Home Entertainment Kannada

Sonal Monteiro paired opposite Vasishta Simha in Talwarpete

Sonal Monteiro currently seems to be on a roll, as her kitty is filled with some good projects.

Published: 17th June 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Sonal Monteiro currently seems to be on a roll, as her kitty is filled with some good projects. The Panchatantra heroine is currently shooting for Buddhivantha 2, directed by Maurya, which will be followed with Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2.

Sonal Monteiro

She has also been confirmed for yet another interesting project. Sonal has bagged the female lead role in Talwarpete, in which she is paired opposite Vasishta Simha.

The film is directed by K Lakshman Sri Ram. He, along with his twin brother, Ram Sri Lakshman, has written the story, screenplay and dialogues. The latter, who has been associated with directors, Prashanth Neel and Narthan has worked as a co-director and dialogue writer for films like Uggram and Mufti. He has also penned lyrics for three songs. As for technicians, Talwarpete has brought on board editor 
Srikanth, and cinematographer Nanda Kumar, who has previously worked in Jogayya, while the music will be composed by Harshavardhan. 

The makers want to go on the floor in July. A photoshoot is likely to happen soon with the lead actors. Talwarpete is based on a rural subject, and is said to portray Vasishta in a different avatar.

