You learn from interactions with people: Puneeth on Kannadada Kotiyadipathi

Puneeth Rajkumar, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, gets all geeky for his role on the small screen. Set to be aired from June 22, the series will see the Power Star as the host of the popular reality show, Kannadada Kotiyadipati, for Colors.

He has hosted the game show in 2011-12 and says he is fond of the show for two reasons. “In 2000, we grew up watching Kaun Banega Crorepati, and the show brought the country together. Irrespective of language, people watched to see the legend, Amitabh Bachchan. This was an inspiration. Secondly, my father (Dr Rajkumar) loved this show,” Puneeth Rajkumar said, adding that he felt honoured when the makers — Big Synergy — approached him.

“I am happy I am back with the same programme for Colors. It is a show through which I get to meet people from different parts of Karnataka, and get to listen to so many different stories. In general, I am a person who likes talking to people, and this gives me an opportunity to interact with them and know the kind of life they lead and how important money is to them. When they win, it is much bigger than what they would have dreamt of. This show is something a person wins through his knowledge and that makes it more special, and that makes me feel humble, when I am hosting it,” he added.

Acting may be a cakewalk for an actor like Puneeth, but a reality show brings with it a different set of rules and methods. “It is a live show, and when it starts, it is all about being yourself. However, the timing is important and preparation is done much before, since hosting a show for 2-3 hours is a fulltime job. But it is something I really enjoy. It is teamwork as well, and there are many who work hard behind this,” he said.

Ask him his favourite part of the show and pat comes the reply: “Kannadada Kotiyadipati is about learning, talking to people and witnessing their joy when they win. It has been a life-changing event for a couple of people who have become famous in their home towns.”

Puneeth revealed that he was lucky enough to meet Amitabh before he began the first season of the reality show. “I got an opportunity to spend time on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. I will never forget his gesture, where he actually, during breaks, introduced me to the audience over there. He also mentioned that I will be hosting the show in Karnataka.

He also told them that he has known me since I was a baby and had carried me and played with me then. He had a couple of words to say about my dad too. Though we did not have a one-on-one discussion about the show, it was an immense pleasure to see the aura built around this person, who is called the biggest superstar of our country,” said Puneeth, who hopes to do well this season.