Home Entertainment Kannada

‘The actor’s nickname is Shivanna’

.. says Mayuri Kyatari, who felt an instant connect as soon as she was approached to play the Century Star’s sister in Ravi Varma’s Rustum

Published: 18th June 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Mayuri with Shivarajkumar in Rustum

By Express News Service

One of Kannada cinema’s favourite anna-thangi (brother-sister) pairs have been Shivarajkumar and Radhika Kumaraswamy. Joining the list is now Mayuri, who plays the Century star’s sister in the upcoming film, Rustum. The film, made under Jayanna Combines banner, marks the directorial debut of stunt master Ravi Varma. The multi-starrer features Shraddha Srinath, Vivek Oberoi and Rachita Ram in the ensemble cast.

For a heroine, to be playing a sister’s role for the first time, feels special, says Mayuri, who is looking forward to the release of the movie on June 28.  “The actor’s nickname is Shivanna, and I got that feeling as soon as I was told that I am playing the big star’s sister. As an actor, I head into  whatever character you are supposed to be, and I didn’t find it to be rocket science. Ravi Varma has also made this relationship very realistic,” she says, adding that she felt special on the sets of Rustum, a treatment perhaps every sister gets when she is around with her brother. 

“I never imagined that I would be working with an actor like Shivarajkumar. He has been my inspiration since childhood. And, when I actually worked with him, that’s when I understood why people like him turn out to be legends. The dedication, the way they look at work was something I learnt from. Being his sister was totally mesmerising. Moreover, the film features various actors, and I have tried to match up to all of them.” 

‘Cinema really accepted me, which is the best part of my career’
The transition from TV serials to the big screen has been amazing, says Mayuri. “Entertainment is so big now that anybody can chose to be anything here. However, where you fit in becomes important. When I made a debut with Krishna Leela, I was unsure about whether I will make it. But once  the film released, followed with Ishtakamya, Kariya 2 and Nataraja Service, I realised that people have accepted me as this girl next door.

Filmmakers who approach me don’t look for that perfect heroine image, they look at me as an actor, and they feel that I can portray the character. Cinema has really accepted me, which is the best part of my career. While I feel that the small screen was like going to school, entry into tinsel town is like I am pursuing graduation,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
Video
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp