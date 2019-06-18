By Express News Service

One of Kannada cinema’s favourite anna-thangi (brother-sister) pairs have been Shivarajkumar and Radhika Kumaraswamy. Joining the list is now Mayuri, who plays the Century star’s sister in the upcoming film, Rustum. The film, made under Jayanna Combines banner, marks the directorial debut of stunt master Ravi Varma. The multi-starrer features Shraddha Srinath, Vivek Oberoi and Rachita Ram in the ensemble cast.

For a heroine, to be playing a sister’s role for the first time, feels special, says Mayuri, who is looking forward to the release of the movie on June 28. “The actor’s nickname is Shivanna, and I got that feeling as soon as I was told that I am playing the big star’s sister. As an actor, I head into whatever character you are supposed to be, and I didn’t find it to be rocket science. Ravi Varma has also made this relationship very realistic,” she says, adding that she felt special on the sets of Rustum, a treatment perhaps every sister gets when she is around with her brother.

“I never imagined that I would be working with an actor like Shivarajkumar. He has been my inspiration since childhood. And, when I actually worked with him, that’s when I understood why people like him turn out to be legends. The dedication, the way they look at work was something I learnt from. Being his sister was totally mesmerising. Moreover, the film features various actors, and I have tried to match up to all of them.”

‘Cinema really accepted me, which is the best part of my career’

The transition from TV serials to the big screen has been amazing, says Mayuri. “Entertainment is so big now that anybody can chose to be anything here. However, where you fit in becomes important. When I made a debut with Krishna Leela, I was unsure about whether I will make it. But once the film released, followed with Ishtakamya, Kariya 2 and Nataraja Service, I realised that people have accepted me as this girl next door.

Filmmakers who approach me don’t look for that perfect heroine image, they look at me as an actor, and they feel that I can portray the character. Cinema has really accepted me, which is the best part of my career. While I feel that the small screen was like going to school, entry into tinsel town is like I am pursuing graduation,” she says.