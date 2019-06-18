Vikas Pushpagiri experiments with science in his first

Home Entertainment Kannada

Vikas Pushpagiri, who quit his IT job to pursue his passion in films, is experimenting with a scientific thriller in his first outing as a director.

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Vikas Pushpagiri, who quit his IT job to pursue his passion in films, is experimenting with a scientific thriller in his first outing as a director. Vikas has co-directed a couple of films earlier.  Neuron made under the banner, Friends Productions, consists of mostly newcomers.

According to Vikas, the subject is related to every existing human being. “Neuron is about nerve cells, and every action taken by us is signalled to the brain by these neurons. I have considered this as the theme of my film,” says the director, who is introducing newcomer Yuva to the film industry.

“The film has four heroines — Neha Patil, Vaishnavi Menon, Shilpa Shetty and Varsha — who bring their own flavour to this scientific subject,” he adds. Neuron has Kabir Duhan Singh playing a pivotal role, along with senior artistes Aravind Rao and Jai Jagadish. 

