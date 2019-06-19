Producer Srikanth confirms Suri will be directing Sudeep's next movie

By Express News Service

While news about Suri helming a project for Sudeep has been doing the rounds, it has now been confirmed by producer Srikanth himself, who is glad to bring this combination together on the silver screen. However, the project will not go on the floor immediately.

“Both Suri and Sudeep are busy with their current commitments, and we are planning to take it forward once they sit together for a story narration, and lock the script,” says Srikanth, who is currently busy with Salaga, his second venture as producer. If it works out, Sudeep’s film with Suri will be his third production.

The director is now focusing on the Dhananjay-starrer Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, which comes with an ensemble cast. Meanwhile, Sudeep has Pailwaan, directed by S Krishna, coming up for release, and to be out on Varamahalakshmi.

He is currently juggling between shooting for Kotigobba 3 and his Bollywood movie, Dabangg 3. Sudeep, who is also part of the Telugu flick, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has another Kannada project lined up with director Anup Bhandari.