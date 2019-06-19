Senior actor Jagapathi Babu approached for Chirantha’s 'War and Peace'

By Express News Service

Debutant director Prakyath Gowda’s film has been titled War and Peace. The film is set in the backdrop of boxing and martial arts, for which he has chosen a newcomer, Chirantha. The businessman is trained in mixed martial arts, and that’s one of the factors that made Prakyath feel that he would fit the bill. Chirantha was later trained in acting for a few months before he joined the sets of War and Peace.

“He plays a struggling boxer who is a big fan of Muhammad Ali. How the latter becomes an inspiration in his life is the theme of War and Peace,” says the first-time director. Having completed the

first schedule, the team, which is keen to have Jagapati Babu, has approached the south Indian actor.

“The production is in touch with Jagapati Babu, who perfectly fits perfectly into the role of a coach. We hope to have him on board,” says Prakyath. Jagapati is currently shooting for Darshan-starrer Roberrt, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir. The film, produced by Santhosh Kumar J, features Rani Warad and Anagha as female leads. War and Peace has music composed by Gummeneni Vijay. He has previously worked with music director Arjun Janya. The film also marks the debut of cinematographer Karthik J Kiran.