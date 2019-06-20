Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Bhajarangi 2 has no reference to my previous film of the same name’

Film directed by Harsha under Jayanna Combines banner is having a simple muhurath today; Shivarajkumar and Bhavana play the lead roles

A still from  Bhajarangi.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The combination of Shivarajkumar and A Harsha achieves a hat-trick on Thursday, when their latest film, Bhajarangi 2, starts rolling. Made under Jayanna Combines, the project will be launched without any hoopla, and the director will have a simple muhurath. Getting to helm a movie for the actor for the third time, Harsha says, “We are organising a simple pooja for Bhajarangi 2.” 

The director has also decided not to reveal the looks of the actor at the launch and wants to unveil the first look of the film on the Hat-trick hero’s birthday - July 12. “Bhajarangi’s first look was revealed on this day back in 2008, and I want to do the same thing with Bhajarangi 2,” Harsha says, adding that Bhajarangi 2 will have no reference to his previous film, Bhajarangi, and that the title was considered only because it went well with the team. “Bhajarangi 2 is a different story,” he says. 

The first schedule is planned till July 4, and Bhavana, who is playing the female lead, is said to be joining the sets from June 24. As for the rest of the cast, Harsha is mostly introducing newcomers. While he states that he is going by the pattern of giving opportunities to new talents, which he keeps in mind whenever he starts a project, he also feels that it brings freshness to the film.

“As freshers, they can dedicate more time to the film. Even though they don’t have a scene to do on a particular day, they observe what I am up to on the sets, and also involve themselves with the script, and overall look and feel of the film. The young talents, who come with a lot of energy, bring in a certain kind of motivation to the entire team.

On the other end, the audience also looks forward to watching some new faces on the screen,” he says.Harsha has retained his regular crew for Bhajarangi 2. While Arjun Janya is scoring the music, Deepu S Kumar, who worked in Bhajarangi, is the editor and J Swamy as the film’s cinematographer.

Bhajarangi 2

