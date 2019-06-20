Home Entertainment Kannada

Prakash’s debut is an underworld story about a transgender

Director Prakash Heballa wants to have a hatke debut, and has come up with a subject that focuses on a transgender person.

Published: 20th June 2019

Director Prakash Heballa wants to have a hatke debut, and has come up with a subject that focuses on a transgender person. Hafta, which is going to be released this week, comes with all the ingredients of a commercial entertainer. “It is a mass underworld subject revolving around a transgender.

Set in the coastal areas of Karnataka, the film has two lead characters, who are wanted sharp shooters,” says the debutant director, adding that the character of the transgender, played by Vardhan, is the soul of Hafta, and he is featured in a double role.

Hafta, made under Maitri Productions, also stars Raghav Naag, along with Bimbashree and Sowmya playing a bharatanatyam dancer and call girl, respectively. Gautham Shrivatsaa and Vijay Yardley have scored the music, and Cinitech Soori is Hafta’s DOP.

