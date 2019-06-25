Home Entertainment Kannada

Bharaate producer Supreeth to team up with Dhanveerah for his next

Dhanveerah’s next project, which story, screenplay and dialogues is written by director Chethan Kumar will be produced by Supreeth.

Published: 25th June 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Supreeth and Dhanveerah

By Express News Service

Dhanveerah’s next project, which story, screenplay and dialogues is written by director Chethan Kumar will be produced by Supreeth. This will be latter’s second project after Sriimurali’s Bharaate. Supreeth is said to have been keen on getting associated with the actor,who told CE  that Dhanveerah has all the characteristics of a commercial hero and that he is glad to do a project with him.

“The moment I saw the teaser of his first film Bazaar,I decided to work with this actor. I want his second film to be his next best,”Supreeth said. The movie is touted to be a commercial family entertainer, but the director is yet to be decided.“I have approached several directors, and the final name is yet to finalised,” he said. However, a few names doing the rounds are Gurudatha Ganiga of Ambi Ning Vayassaytho,  Sunil Thalya, Naveen Reddy, who directed by Akira, Suhas Vatapi and Sachin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
Video
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp