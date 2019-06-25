Bharaate producer Supreeth to team up with Dhanveerah for his next

By Express News Service

Dhanveerah’s next project, which story, screenplay and dialogues is written by director Chethan Kumar will be produced by Supreeth. This will be latter’s second project after Sriimurali’s Bharaate. Supreeth is said to have been keen on getting associated with the actor,who told CE that Dhanveerah has all the characteristics of a commercial hero and that he is glad to do a project with him.

“The moment I saw the teaser of his first film Bazaar,I decided to work with this actor. I want his second film to be his next best,”Supreeth said. The movie is touted to be a commercial family entertainer, but the director is yet to be decided.“I have approached several directors, and the final name is yet to finalised,” he said. However, a few names doing the rounds are Gurudatha Ganiga of Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, Sunil Thalya, Naveen Reddy, who directed by Akira, Suhas Vatapi and Sachin.