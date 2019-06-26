My 'notorious' character in Pogaru is giving me goosebumps: Dhruva Sarja

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja, who scored a hat trick with hit films Addhuri, Bahaddhur and Bharjari, admits that shooting for his fourth film, Pogaru has been giving him goosebumps.

“It’s like the feeling that I went through while doing my first film,” he says, talking about the character that he is portraying in Nanda Kishore’s directorial, which is produced by BK Gangadhar.

Not defining his role as an anti-hero, he says, “He’s notorious, a character even I felt dreadful about while doing my previous schedule. In fact, I used to have discussions with director Nanda Kishore, who has sketched this role, about whether such a person exists on this earth.”

The Action Prince, along with the team, will be heading to Hyderabad on June 30, where he will resume the film shoot from July 3.

“I am going with the same feeling that I had while shooting for my debut project, Addhuri. This film is a family action entertainer, and the role is very fresh to me. Viewers will definitely see a never-seen-before avatar of me in Pogaru. The role is youthful, and has challenged me a great deal,” says Dhruva, who didn’t want to reveal too much about his role.

The upcoming schedule will be done in a 50-day stretch, during which the team will be shuttling between Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru. The makers have taken 15 days to come up with a huge set in Ramoji City, where they have planned to shoot the major sequences.

The actor, who is going to set up a temporary camp at the Film City, tells CE that the shooting for the second half of the film will be completed in this schedule. “We will be left with the shooting for four songs,” he adds.

Dhruva has for long been sporting a beard and long hair for Pogaru. He shed 30kg to get into the schoolboy’s role, and later took the same amount of time to regain the weight. “Going by the film’s title, at present, I am going through Pogarism,” he chuckles.

The commercial entertainer features Rashmika Mandanna opposite Dhruva Sarja. With Dhananjay playing a role with a negative shade, the cast also includes Ravi Shankar, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and

Kuri Pratap. The music has been scored by V Harikrishna.