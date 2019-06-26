Home Entertainment Kannada

My 'notorious' character in Pogaru is giving me goosebumps: Dhruva Sarja

Dhruva Sarja will resume shooting for Nanda Kishore’s directorial from July 3; says the feeling of shooting for this film is similar to what he felt during his first movie, Addhuri

Published: 26th June 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Dhruva Sarja-starrer 'Pogaru'.

A still from Dhruva Sarja-starrer 'Pogaru'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja, who scored a hat trick with hit films Addhuri, Bahaddhur and Bharjari, admits that shooting for his fourth film, Pogaru has been giving him goosebumps.

“It’s like the feeling that I went through while doing my first film,” he says, talking about the character that he is portraying in Nanda Kishore’s directorial, which is produced by BK Gangadhar.

Not defining his role as an anti-hero, he says, “He’s notorious, a character even I felt dreadful about while doing my previous schedule. In fact, I used to have discussions with director Nanda Kishore, who has sketched this role, about whether such a person exists on this earth.”

The Action Prince, along with the team, will be heading to Hyderabad on June 30, where he will resume the film shoot from July 3.

“I am going with the same feeling that I had while shooting for my debut project, Addhuri. This film is a family action entertainer, and the role is very fresh to me. Viewers will definitely see a never-seen-before avatar of me in Pogaru. The role is youthful, and has challenged me a great deal,” says Dhruva, who didn’t want to reveal too much about his role.

The upcoming schedule will be done in a 50-day stretch, during which the team will be shuttling between Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru. The makers have taken 15 days to come up with a huge set in Ramoji City, where they have planned to shoot the major sequences.

The actor, who is going to set up a temporary camp at the Film City, tells CE that the shooting for the second half of the film will be completed in this schedule. “We will be left with the shooting for four songs,” he adds.

Dhruva has for long been sporting a beard and long hair for Pogaru. He shed 30kg to get into the schoolboy’s role, and later took the same amount of time to regain the weight. “Going by the film’s title, at present, I am going through Pogarism,” he chuckles.

The commercial entertainer features Rashmika Mandanna opposite Dhruva Sarja. With Dhananjay playing a role with a negative shade, the cast also includes Ravi Shankar, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and
Kuri Pratap. The music has been scored by V Harikrishna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pogaru  Dhruva Sarja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
Video
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp