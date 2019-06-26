Nandanavanadol: A Kodagu based suspense thriller 

By Express News Service

With a title based on a novel, Nandanavanadol, the film directed by Sandeep Shetty Vittal, has come up with a powerful suspense thriller. Interestingly, the director, who has shot the film in Kodagu and Bengaluru, has chosen a cast that mainly comprises people from Coorg district.

“The film is a blend of Kodagu culture and sports, and comes with elements of comedy, and of course, suspense,” says the director, adding that the story is about finding an intelligent professional killer whose identity is unknown, and a novel that helps the investigation team track the killer.

The film, made under the banner Yakshasiri Creations, stars Bharat Raui, Santhosh Shetty, Anand Yadwasd, Vachira Vittal Nanaiah and Kampana. Nandanavanadol, produced by Sharan Poonacha and Umesh Hebri, has got a U certificate from the censor board and is looking for a July release.