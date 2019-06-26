Home Entertainment Kannada

Nandanavanadol: A Kodagu based suspense thriller 

With a title based on a novel, Nandanavanadol, the film directed by Sandeep Shetty Vittal, has come up with a powerful suspense thriller.

Published: 26th June 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Nandanavanadol'.

A still from 'Nandanavanadol'.

By Express News Service

With a title based on a novel, Nandanavanadol, the film directed by Sandeep Shetty Vittal, has come up with a powerful suspense thriller. Interestingly, the director, who has shot the film in Kodagu and Bengaluru, has chosen a cast that mainly comprises people from Coorg district.

“The film is a blend of Kodagu culture and sports, and comes with elements of comedy, and of course, suspense,” says the director, adding that the story is about finding an intelligent professional killer whose identity is unknown, and a novel that helps the investigation team track the killer.

The film, made under the banner Yakshasiri Creations, stars Bharat Raui, Santhosh Shetty, Anand Yadwasd, Vachira Vittal Nanaiah and Kampana. Nandanavanadol, produced by Sharan Poonacha and Umesh Hebri, has got a U certificate from the censor board and is looking for a July release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nandanavanadol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
Video
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp