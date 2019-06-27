Ishan gets ready for re-launch with Raymo

By Express News Service

After a two year break, actor Ishan is prepping to hit the silver screen again with Raymo. Ishan, who made his debut with bilingual film Rogue, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh.

While the film’s script pooja was held a couple of days ago, the makers are planning to start shooting in the coming days.

Ahead of getting on to the sets of his second movie, helmed by Pavan Wadeyar, the actor tells City Express, “With the way Pavan Wadeyar is projecting Raymo, this film is more or less a re-launch for me, especially in Kannada. People will agree about this when the director reveals more details of the film. He has made me go through a lot of transformation, and it’s quite a makeover from Rogue,” says the actor.

Ishan admits he was missing the camera and sets for a long time. However, in spite of the gap, he was always clear about his interest in films.

“This is my profession. In fact, I did have a couple of scripts in Telugu and Kannada. However, they didn’t work out the way I had expected. But the wait has been worthwhile, and I am glad that my next is with this script, the character of which is tailor-made for me. It is a trendy subject, a love story meant for today’s generation,” says Ishan, about the film which will see Pavan Wadeyar working with music director Arjun Janya for the first time.

First stint with camera at 16

Ishan faced the arc lights at the age of 16 in his brother CR Manohar’s debut productional project Orata I Love You, the scenes of which were later deleted.

“So, my career actually took off when I was 22, when I made first made an appearance in Shivam along with Upendra sir,” he says, adding that for this film he did a photoshoot, some scenes and was involved in production.

“However, it went unnoticed,” says the actor who later went to Vizag to do a year-long course in acting, and went on to do Rogue.

Success matters

Ishan considers his brother and producer CR Manohar his biggest strength.

“However, I believe that only when you are successful, will people take note of you. I gave my heart and soul for my first project Rogue, which I was appreciated for. Having said that, box-office collection matters,” he says.

He added, “I realised that when directors who felt I had talent came forward with good scripts, but didn’t find producers. When you are successful, everyone wants you and I want to go by that formula,” he concludes.