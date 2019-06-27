Home Entertainment Kannada

Ishan gets ready for re-launch with Raymo

Actor to go in for major transformation for upcoming romantic drama, directed by Pavan Wadeyar and produced by CR Manohar.

Published: 27th June 2019 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Ishan

Ishan

By Express News Service

After a two year break, actor Ishan is prepping to hit the silver screen again with Raymo. Ishan, who made his debut with bilingual film Rogue, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh. 

While the film’s script pooja was held a couple of days ago, the makers are planning to start shooting in the coming days.

Ahead of getting on to the sets of his second movie, helmed by Pavan Wadeyar, the actor tells City Express, “With the way Pavan Wadeyar is projecting Raymo, this film is more or less a re-launch for me, especially in Kannada. People will agree about this when the director reveals more details of the film. He has made me go through a lot of transformation, and it’s quite a makeover from Rogue,” says the actor.

Ishan admits he was missing the camera and sets for a long time. However, in spite of the gap, he was always clear about his interest in films.

“This is my profession. In fact, I did have a couple of scripts in Telugu and Kannada. However, they didn’t work out the way I had expected. But the wait has been worthwhile, and I am glad that my next is with this script, the character of which is tailor-made for me. It is a trendy subject, a love story meant for today’s generation,” says Ishan, about the film which will see Pavan Wadeyar working with music director Arjun Janya for the first time. 

First stint with camera at 16

Ishan faced the arc lights at the age of 16 in his brother CR Manohar’s debut productional project Orata I Love You, the scenes of which were later deleted.

“So, my career actually took off when I was 22, when I made first made an appearance in Shivam along with Upendra sir,” he says, adding that for this  film he did a photoshoot, some scenes and was involved in production.

“However, it went unnoticed,” says the actor who later went to Vizag to do a year-long course in acting, and went on to do Rogue. 

Success matters

Ishan considers his brother and producer CR Manohar his biggest strength.

“However, I believe that only when you are successful, will people take note of you. I gave my heart and soul for my first project Rogue, which I was appreciated for. Having said that, box-office collection matters,” he says.

He added, “I realised that when directors who felt I had talent came forward with good scripts, but didn’t find producers. When you are successful, everyone wants you and I want to go by that formula,” he concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ishan Raymo Sandalwood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
Video
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp