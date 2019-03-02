Post injury, Radhika Kumaraswamy to resume shoot from March 5

By Express News Service

After a minor injury, Radhika Kumaraswamy has recovered and will resume shoot for Damayanti from March 5. The actor had sprained her leg during the song shoot of Bhairadevi, which was set in a graveyard.

After a few days of rest, she has decided to juggle between the shooting for two films. “I am doing well now, and will go back for a week’s schedule for Damayanti. I have just two songs and three days of work left for Bhairadevi. I will shoot from March 17,” she says.

Bhairadevi, directed by Shri Jai and made under Radhika’s home banner, Shamika Enterrpises, is touted to be a thriller. It features Ramesh Aravind in the role of cop. In Navarasan’s directorial, Damayanti, a period drama in the 80’s, which he is also producing, Radhika plays a titular role.