Producers of Ritika Singh’s Bollywood film #MeToo to approach court

By Express News Service

Boxer-turned-actor Ritika Singh’s Bollywood film, titled #MeToo, is stuck at the censors. Directed by US-based filmmaker Harsh Wardhan, the movie was completed seven months ago but was denied clearance by the censors, which raised objections to some dialogues.

The makers subsequently approached the Mumbai Revising Committee of the CBFC which redirected the film to the Chennai Revising Committee.

With the Chennai Revising Committee (headed by Gautami) now objecting to the film’s title, produce Sajid Qureshi has decided to approach court to resolve the issue. Ritika made her acting debut opposite Madhavan in Irudhi Suttru.