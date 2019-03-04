'Rangasthalam' in Kannada to be distributed by Jack Manju

By Express News Service

The Kannada version of Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni starrer 'Rangasthalam' will be out in theatres as Rangasthala. The film, directed by Sukumar, will be distributed by Jack Manju for the Karnataka region.

Rangasthalam was released in Telugu in March 2018 and after one year, the production house — Mythri Movie Makers, have decided to dub and release the film in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The first Telugu film to be released in Kannada was Mayabazaar in 1957 and after over 60 years, this will be the second Telugu film that is getting dubbed and released in Kannada. J Movies, who have previously dubbed and released Ajith’s Tamil film, Vivegam as Commando in Kananda are associated with the

production house.

The film is in the last leg of dubbing and will follow this up with graphic work. The makers plan to release the film sometime during March end.