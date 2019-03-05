Home Entertainment Kannada

'Heege Doora': First song from Kannada remake of '96' receives rave reviews

The first track from 99, staring Ganesh and directed by Preetham Gubbi, has hit the right note.

Published: 05th March 2019 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Ganesh and Bhavana in 99, the Kannada remake of the Tamil hit film 96.

By Express News Service

The first track from 99, starring Ganesh and directed by Preetham Gubbi, has hit the right note. This song from the album Heege Doora, has music scored by Arjun Janya and sung by Vijay Prakash. This particular track, which was released on Shivaratri, has been receiving appreciation from listeners across the state, including celebrities.

The film is inspired by the Tamil hit 96, and the director has woven the subject to match the local nativity.

The Golden Star took to Twitter to share the news. “Here is the first song of 99, My personal favourite. And the first feedback to come was from Kichcha Sudeep, who replied “Simply superb.. Every line n word are so beautifully placed... n an Amazing compo #ArjunjanyaAJ my friend. I’m sure @Official_Ganesh would have killed it on screen. My best wishes to the team (sic).”

The album comprises seven songs, and the makers are planning to release them one at a time. Meanwhile, the team, along with director and cinematographer Santhosh Rai Pathaje are heading to Himachal Pradesh, where they will begin shooting for one pending song.

This romantic drama, made under Ramu Films, has Ganesh playing the role of a photographer in the film that features Bhavana in the female lead, along with Hemanth and Samiksha as part of the cast.

