'Yajamana' touches foreign shores

The film will be released on March 8 by Weekend Cinemas in the USA and Canada. 

By Express News Service

Darshan-starrer 'Yajamana', which is breaking records at the box office across Karnataka and outside the state, is now set to go global. The film will be released on March 8 by Weekend Cinemas in the USA and Canada. 

It will be screened in 55 locations, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahhoma, Pennsylavania to name a few.

The film, made under Media House, marks the directorial debut of V Harikrishna. Producer Shylaja Nag says she is overwhelmed with the film’s response. “It’s been a week of celebrations ever since the film’s release on March 1,” she says.  

The film comprises an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Tanya Hope, Devaraj, Dhananjay, Thakur Anoop Singh, Ravi Shankar, Sadhu Kokila and Shivaraj KR Pete among others in the cast.

Yajamana

