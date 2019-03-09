Home Entertainment Kannada

Netflix series 'Leila' gets release date

Netflix has announced the release date of their next Indian original series, titled Leila. 

By Express News Service

Netflix has announced the release date of their next Indian original series, titled 'Leila'. The series, starring Huma Qureshi, will be out on June 14.

Based on a book by Prayaag Akbar, Leila also features Siddharth, Rahul Khanna, Sanjay Suri and Arif Zakaria. 

The six-episode series is a dystopian work of fiction set in the near future and follows the journey of Shalini (played by Huma), a mother in search of her daughter Leila whom she lost one summer. The series, which has filmmaker Deepa Mehta as the creative executive producer, is directed by Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar.

Leila, according to the directors, is about being aware, paying attention, and asking pertinent questions about our future. 

