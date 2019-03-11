'Billa Ranga Baashaa' will be an expensive film for Sudeep

By Express News Service

The very title of Sudeep’s upcoming flick, 'Billa Ranga Baashaa', has been creating a buzz. The film, directed by Anup Bhandari and made under the actor’s home banner SuPriYanvi Picture Studio, is now making news for its budget.

Touted be an expensive film, speculations are rife that the action adventure is a mega-budget film, for which the makers will shell out Rs 75 crore. The director, who is currently prepping for the project, tactfully says that he can only talk about the content of the film when it is ready.

“As for the budget, the production house will reveal it when they are ready. That is if they are ready to talk about it. As far as I am concerned, I am focusing on the directorial responsibilities,” says Anup hinting that it is a high-budget film. “However, the exact figure is something that the producers will know better about,” he adds.

With Sudeep’s upcoming film, Pailwaan in the post-production stage, the actor is currently shooting for Kotigobba 3, and will follow with his Bollywood film Dabanng 3.

Billa Ranga Baashaa will only start off after he completes his prior commitments. More details will be revealed by the team and the production house closer to the muhurath date.