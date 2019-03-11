Home Entertainment Kannada

Boman Irani to make Kannada debut with 'Yuvarathnaa'

Published: 11th March 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As shooting for Puneeth Rajkumar’s 'Yuvarathnaa' is going on in full swing, with director Santhosh Ananddramm shooting in different places of Karnataka, what is catching everybody’s attention is the cast of the film.

As Sayyeshaa — for whom it is her first outing in Sandalwood—is paired opposite Puneeth Rajkumar, the other actor to come on board is likely to be Boman Irani. The production team, Hombale Films, has approached the actor, who expressed his desire to play the role and be part of the project.

At present, the dates are being worked out. If everything falls into place, Boman will join the next schedule that is slated in Mysuru. The Kannada industry has been trying to bring down this veteran actor from Bollywood for quite some time now. If this project goes as per plan,  it will be another feather in the cap for the Yuvarathnaa team, who would have succeeded in bringing in the actor to Sandalwood.

The film that comes with a tagline ‘Power of Youth’ is set against a college backdrop. With Puneeth Rajkumar playing a college student, Boman’s role is yet to be ascertained. What we hear is that it could be that of a principal or lecturer of the college. All this will be revealed by the director once the dates are finalised and the production house makes an official confirmation.

V Harikrishna will be scoring music. Meanwhile, Santhosh is carefully choosing the actors for various characters in his film, including Dhananjay, who plays the antagonist. Actor Arun Gowda is also part of the cast.

Yuvarathnaa Puneeth Rajkumar

