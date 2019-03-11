Shivarajkumar, Shraddha Srinatha shake a leg to romantic track in 'Rustum'

By Express News Service

Shivarajkumar will wrap up shooting for 'Rustum' with a romantic and upbeat number. The film that marks the directorial debut of stunt choreographer Ravi Varma, has the Century star and heroine Shraddha Srinath participating in the song sequences, for which a huge set has been erected at Kanteerva studio.

CE got hold of a few pictures from the sets that show Shivarajkumar dancing to foot-tapping music created by Anoop Seelin, lyrics for which have been written by AP Arjun. Imran Sardhariya has choreographed the song, which will be shot in a six-day schedule, and will be completed this week.

Meanwhile, the Rustum team was excited to see Puneeth Rajkumar, who visited the sets of their film. The film, produced by Jayanna and Bogendra, is now in post-production stage, and are yet to decide on the release date.

Rustum that marks the debut of Vivek Oberoi in Kannada, has Rachita Ram paired opposite the Bollywood hero. For cameraman Mahendra Simha, this film will be his second outing after Tagaru.

The ensemble cast also includes Mayuri, actors Mahendran and Harish Uthama among others.