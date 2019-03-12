Home Entertainment Kannada

'Devaki' is the new title of Priyanka Upendra’s film

The reason for this is Lohith, after completing the shoot for the thriller, felt the title 'Howrah Bridge' was not agreeing with the content. 

12th March 2019

'Howrah Bridge', a film by Lohith H, starring Priyanka Upendra, has undergone a change in its title. This decision was taken by the director post shooting. The reason for this is Lohith, after completing the shoot for the thriller, felt the title 'Howrah Bridge' was not agreeing with the content. 

After much thoughts, he decided to name the film after the protagonist 'Devaki' — a role played by Priyanka. “My film will now be promoted as Devaki,” says Lohith, who has previously directed Mummy  - Save Me, that featured Priyanka. Once again, this film is bringing the actor-director duo together again for a thriller, and it has raised the level of expectation.

The film’s teaser —  with its new name — will be released on Wednesday, by one of the stars. The celebrity will also unveil the first look of Upendra’s daughter Aishwarya, who plays a pivotal role in the film. Devaki — a tale of emotions, is now in the post-production stage and Lohith is working with music director Nobin Paul for the re-recording. With HC Venu as the cameraman, the film produced by Raveesh and Akshay, is likely to hit the theatres by mid-April.

