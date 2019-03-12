Jayaram to direct commercial entertainer for Upendra

By Express News Service

Having to balance between his political ambitions and his acting career, Upendra is juggling a tough balancing act. With elections just around the corner, the Real star is concentrating on politics. However, that has not deterred him from lining up projects, which he might start after the elections.

Films that will go on floors will be newbie Maurya DN’s directorial (produced by TR Chandrashekar under Crystal Park Cinemas), which will be followed with Shashank’s directorial (made under the director’s home banner). In addition, the hero of I Love You, has also given a green signal to yet another interesting film.

Jayaram Bhadravathi, who had previously helmed Cherry for Sumanth Shailendra, is all set to associate with Upendra for a commercial entertainer. For this one-film-old director, who has associated with filmmakers like Mahesh Babu, R Chandru, he now gets an opportunity to direct a star.

About the film produced by MR Ramesh, Jayaram is said to be done with the screenplay and is now working on the dialogue version. He is among those directors who want to portray Uppi in a ‘unique’ way and is working towards exploring the leadership qualities through his character. He’s also trying to figure out an apt title.

Meanwhile, audience is looking forward to the release of I Love You, a film that brings together Upendra and director R Chandru and features Rachita Ram in the female lead. An official announcement of the Telugu version was made on Monday along with a teaser launch.

The actor also has Home Minister in the line up of releases. He will be completing the shoot for Om Prakash Rao’s project Ravi Chandra, however, it will be done only after the elections.