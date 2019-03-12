Home Entertainment Kannada

Upendra turns down Mahesh Babu’s film

The actor, who has recently taken a political plunge, is planning to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 12th March 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 11:04 AM

Upendra (File photo)

By Express News Service

Kannada actor Upendra, who was offered a part in actor Mahesh Babu’s new film to be directed by Anil Ravipudi has politely declined to come on board. The actor, who has recently taken a political plunge, is planning to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and has decided to not sign a film until the end of elections.

“Upendra was offered the antagonist’s role in Mahesh’s film, but he turned down the proposal owing to his political commitments. He wants to put his acting career on hold to focus on politics and is preparing to contest in the upcoming elections on his Prajaakeeya party,” says a source.

Upendra’s decision comes a few days after actor Sai Pallavi stumped the makers of the Mahesh-starrer because the role was not to her liking and eventually, the team has zeroed in on Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

It is also learnt that actor Vijayashanti was also approached for a crucial role, but she is yet to give her nod for the project. To be produced by Anil Sunkara, the untitled film will start rolling in June.
 

