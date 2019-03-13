Home Entertainment Kannada

Bell Bottom’s success calls for a sequel

A confirmation on this comes from the producer himself, who is overwhelmed with the response to the film which is heading towards a 50-day run.

Published: 13th March 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Bell Bottom.

A still from Bell Bottom.

By Express News Service

Looks like the Bell Bottom team, including lead actor Rishab Shetty, who played Detective Diwakar, Hariprriya as Kusuma, writer TK Dayanand, director Jayatheertha and producer Santhosh Kumar, will be joining hands for the sequel. This is following the success of the first part, which has been applauded for its subject, cast and making. 

This has enthused the crew to come up with part 2. A confirmation on this comes from the producer himself, who is overwhelmed with the response to the film which is heading towards a 50-day run. “When Rishab heard the one-liner from the writer, TK Dayanand, while shooting for Bell Bottom, he felt that it would make for an excellent subject. In fact, it’s on the lines of the first part.

At the time when the idea struck, we were keen to understand how the first part would come out. Since the film is doing well, we decided to go ahead with part 2,” says Santhosh Kumar, who will wait for Rishab to complete his prior commitments to take off with this project. “His next film Nathuram will go on floors sometime soon. In addition, he is also busy with his other projects.

Going by the various commitments, I am planning to start with the project sometime at the end of this year or by early 2020,” the producer reveals. The film also featuring Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Yogaraj Bhat with music scored by Ajaneesh B Loknath, was also one of the highlights of Bell Bottom. The film that had cinematographer Arvaind Kashyap and editor KM Prakash, will also be part of the sequel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bell Bottom Rishab Shetty Hariprriya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp