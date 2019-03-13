Bell Bottom’s success calls for a sequel

By Express News Service

Looks like the Bell Bottom team, including lead actor Rishab Shetty, who played Detective Diwakar, Hariprriya as Kusuma, writer TK Dayanand, director Jayatheertha and producer Santhosh Kumar, will be joining hands for the sequel. This is following the success of the first part, which has been applauded for its subject, cast and making.

This has enthused the crew to come up with part 2. A confirmation on this comes from the producer himself, who is overwhelmed with the response to the film which is heading towards a 50-day run. “When Rishab heard the one-liner from the writer, TK Dayanand, while shooting for Bell Bottom, he felt that it would make for an excellent subject. In fact, it’s on the lines of the first part.

At the time when the idea struck, we were keen to understand how the first part would come out. Since the film is doing well, we decided to go ahead with part 2,” says Santhosh Kumar, who will wait for Rishab to complete his prior commitments to take off with this project. “His next film Nathuram will go on floors sometime soon. In addition, he is also busy with his other projects.

Going by the various commitments, I am planning to start with the project sometime at the end of this year or by early 2020,” the producer reveals. The film also featuring Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Yogaraj Bhat with music scored by Ajaneesh B Loknath, was also one of the highlights of Bell Bottom. The film that had cinematographer Arvaind Kashyap and editor KM Prakash, will also be part of the sequel.