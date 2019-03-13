Home Entertainment Kannada

Fate of Muniratna Kurukshetra lies in hands of Election commission

In a sticky situation, mythologicial drama Muniratna Kurukshetra, is not just about clashing with other big-budget films, but with the elections.

By  A Sharadhaa
In a sticky situation, mythologicial drama Muniratna Kurukshetra, is not just about clashing with other big-budget films, but with the elections. Producer Muniratna, who planned to release the epic on April 5, has now turned to the Election Commission to seek permission from them to go ahead with the release.

The reason behind this, is the presence of Nikhil Kumar,  who is part of the mythological drama. The latter, who plays Abhimanyu in the epic, is now contesting for elections, and according to electoral code of conduct, promotion of any candidate in any manner is prohibited.

The mythological drama, which also happens to be Darshan’s 50th film, was supposed to release last year in April in 2018. However, in addition to a clash with the Karnataka State elections, the project took longer at the edit desk.

Having worked on the film, Muniratna is ready with his offering and was all set to release it around Ugadi, but the film seems to have hit a roadblock once again. In fact, a mega audio launch was planned for March 23, which will take place only if the film gets a go-ahead. 

“The film in 2D and 3D took time due to the extensive graphics. Now, we are ready with the product and as planned, I am very keen to release this April 1st week. But since Nikhil is part of our film, if I want to go ahead with the planned release date, I will have lose out the entire Mysuru area. I am depending on the Election Commission’s decision to make my next move,” Muniratna says.

Muniratna Kurukshetra
Director: Naganna and team 
Writer: J K Bharavi 
Based on: Poem Gadhayuddha by Ranna, and story is centred around Duryodhana. 
Cast: Darshan, Nikhil, Ambareesh, Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Sonu Sood, Srinivasa Murthy, Danish Akhtar Saifi, RavishankarSneha, Meghana Raj, and Hariprriya . 
Music: V Harikrishna 
Lyrics: V Nagendra Prasad
Cinematography: Jayanan Vincent

Muniratna Kurukshetra

