Fresh lyrics for Natasaarvabhowma title track

By Express News Service

Team Natasaarvabhowma has something special coming up for Puneeth Rajkumar on his birthday, which falls on March 17. Pavan Wadeyar, who directed his latest film under Rockline Venkatesh production, also featuring Anupama Parameswaran, Rachita Ram, Ravi Shankar and Chikkanna, the movie is now heading towards its 50th day.

The director, who also wrote the lyrics to the title song.. “Natasaarvabhowma - He is King of the cinema...” will be presenting a fresh track. “We are retaining the same tune scored by D Imman, but the wordings will be different and trace Appu’s (Puneeth Rajkumar) cine journey.

This track will go into rerecording and will be presented as a gift from Natasaarvabhowma to Powerstar. Meanwhile, the director, along with a production house are planning a big event for the 50-day celebration.