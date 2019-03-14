Home Entertainment Kannada

'James' motion poster to be out on Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday 

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, is currently rolling and the Powerstar is said to have given the green signal to his next project - James. The latter will be helmed by Chethan Kumar, who will be associating with the actor for the first time.

An official announcement towards this will be made with a motion poster, which the team plans to release on Puneeth’s birthday - March 17. The film, produced by Kishore Pathikonda, will be a complete mass entertainer and the project will take off in the next few months. Chethan is currently directing Bharaate with Sriimurali and is looking forward to wielding the megaphone for Puneeth.

