Karthi-Rashmika film launched

We had earlier reported that Karthi, who is currently working on Maanagaram-director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi, has signed a new film with Remo-fame director Bakkiyaraj Kannan.

Tentatively being addressed as K-19, the film, which marks the Tamil debut of Rashmika Mandanna, was launched with a formal function yesterday. Touted to be action drama filled with humour, the film also stars Yogi Babu in an important role.

Bankrolled by SR Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures, this film will have music by Vivek - Mervin, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Ruben. The makers are expected to announce the title and rest of the cast soon.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has Pogaru (Kannada) and Dear Comrade, Bheeshma (Telugu) in different stages of production. Karthi, on the other hand, will be seen sharing screen space with Naren, Ramana and George Mariyaan in Kaithi.