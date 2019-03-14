Radhika Kumaraswamy wraps up talkie portions for 'Damayanti'

By Express News Service

Radhika Kumaraswamy is back to work and completely recovered from injury and has even completed the talkie portions for her upcoming film Damayanti. The film, directed and produced by Navarsan, will now have one song left, which the team plans to shoot sometime this month.

Touted be a horror comedy, the period drama set in the 80s features Radhika in 3 shades, and the second look is revealed by the makers.

Damayanti will now get into post production, and according to Navarasan, the VFX work for the film will take 3 months time. The cast also includes Bhajarangi Loki who plays the antagonist as well as Anusha Ravi, Vishal’s father GK Reddy, Rajinikanth’s close friend, Raj Bahadhur, Sadhu Kokila and Tabla Nani.