Ragini Chandran’s debut titled LAW

Ragini Chandran

By Express News Service

Ragini Chandran’s who will make her debut with Raghu Samrath’s directorial has been titled LAW.  This crime thriller is made under Puneeth Rajkumar’s home banner PRK Productions. Raghu, who was looking for an apt title for this women-centric film, felt that LAW fit the bill.

“Ragini is a law graduate, and due to her circumstances, she ends up fighting her own case. Which is why we thought the title worked,” explains the director. He added that Mukhyamantri Chandru will be playing the role of a judge in this crime thriller. “The editing of the film is complete, and is now in the dubbing stage,” he says.  
 

