As release dates nears, team Panchatantra ups their ‘game’

Published: 19th March 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

As the release date of Panchatantra approaches, get ready for a racing game from the makers of the film. The team has come up with a gaming app.

Touted to be  a romantic drama directed by Yogaraj Bhat, the film is set against a racing backdrop. And to make it interactive, the makers have come up with an app which will allow viewers to try their hand at virtual racing. This app, along with the trailer will be released this evening by KGF hero aka Yash. 

A creative by Wala Interactive, the game will have three different levels. Vihaan, Sonal Monteiro, Akshara Gowda, Rangayana Raghu will be part of the game. 

The race will be presented in two versions — Kannada and English — and will be a replica of the race captured in the film. With Harikrishna’s music, a couple of songs from the film have already hit the charts. Hariprasad Jayanna and Hemanth Paradkar  production— with Sugnaan as cameraman— Panchatantra will hit theatres on March 29.

