Two main leads in Raj B Shetty’s next directorial

The latest from the director is that his next film, tentatively titled Hari Hara, will be a gangsta subject.

Published: 19th March 2019 09:59 AM

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Raj B Shetty, who rose to fame with his debut directorial and acting skills in Ondu Motteya Kathe (2017), has since then managed to generate interest about the next project he will be helming. The latest from the director is that his next film, tentatively titled Hari Hara, will be a gangsta subject.

Raj himself confirmed to City Express, and also revealed that his film will not have one, but two heroes. While he plays one of the leads, he will be finalising the other hero shortly. The actor is currently on the sets of Gandhi, a dark noir directed by Rahul Menon, which he plans to complete by March 31, after which he will concentrate on his second directorial. “I have the script ready, and I plan to start with the first schedule by mid-May,” says Raj.

He will go ahead with the shoot with the cast he has finalised so far. “After I finalise the other lead, I will start with my portions. Currently, we are finalising the locations,” he says. 

Raj has picked up a sequence from a Yakshagana play - Sri Devi Mahatme that narrates an ego clash between Brahma and Vishnu, which has been re-worked to suit the contemporary period. The story will take place between 2008 and 2018.

 “What piqued my curiosity was that even Gods had egos, and fought about being superior. Among humans too, it’s the same...each one wanting to prove that s/he is better.  The two leads in my film will clash this way. The idea is presented in a contemporary manner suitable for today’s audience,” he says. 

Meanwhile, Raj is working on Radhakrishna Reddy’s directorial, Maya Bazaar, a film made under PRK Productions, and Ramana Avatara in which he will appear along with Danish Sait and Rishi.

