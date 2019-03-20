Home Entertainment Kannada

Avatara Purusha moves into 300-year-old house

They feel lucky to have found a unique location Olappamanna, which is situated in the lush greenery of Palakkad and has a heritage tag.

Sharan And Ashika Ranganath

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The makers of Avatara Purusha are going all out to give the film a fresh look. The film, which brings together the combination of actor Sharan, director Suni and producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, have been in Kerala since March 16.

“It’s a space spread across 100 acres, and the team is currently shooting in a 300-year-old house.  It is attached with a Kalyani  (temple tank) inside, and has a history to it. This particular place is considered to be lucky for Mollywood, and we heard that top actors like Mohanlal and Mammotty make sure to have at least one portion shot at this location.

The film that features Sharan as a junior artiste,  also explores black magic, for which we have found an apt location,” says Pushkar. The makers shared the first few stills from the sets, featuring Sharan and Ashika Ranganath.

“We have explored almost all the major locations in Karnataka, and we were keen to give a fresh look. We chose Kerala as the new spot. Kannada film Autograph has shot one scene outside this house, and since then, no other Kannada film has considered this location. This is going to be a visual treat and new backdrop, “adds Pushkar.

The schedule in Kerala will go on till April 5. With music director Charan Raj scoring music and William David as cameraman, the film will have more actors joining the crew, and all of them will be finalised in the coming days. 

