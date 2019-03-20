Home Entertainment Kannada

Singha is synonymous  to Simha, says Uday Mehta

Producer Uday K Mehta has asserted that is very much a Kannada word, and it was considered after much thought and research.

Published: 20th March 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 10:26 AM

By Express News Service

Recently-released teaser of Singha, which stars Chiranjeevi Sarja, has caught the attention of the actor ’s fans — who have been performing to one of the mass dialogues — has now gone viral. However, for a few section of people, the title Singha has not gone down well. They feel the name doesn’t match the local nativity and Singha is more of a Tamil word.

Chiranjeevi Sarja

Producer Uday K Mehta has asserted that is very much a Kannada word, and it was considered after much thought and research. “I wanted a title, which symbolically represents a lion, to go with the mass character played by Chiranjeevi Sarja. Initially, I was to title the film either Simha or Kesari. Unfortunately, both the titles have been registered by somebody else at the Film Chamber.

When I was looking for alternatives, I found that  Singha was a synonym to Simha and is an old Kannada word,” he explains.The film, which has now completed shoot, is now in the post-production stage. Meanwhile, the makers will be out with the film’s first song - Shaane Top Agavle to music composed by Dharma Vish, which will be released by Dhruva Sarja on March 21. Film directed by Vijan Kiran has Aditi Prabhudeva paired opposite the actor.  

