With O, Milana Nagaraj makes her first attempt at horror

The latter has earlier been an associate of Prem from Jogi fame.

Published: 20th March 2019

Milana Nagaraj. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Mahesh’s directorial, which has a single letter as the film’s title revolves around two sisters; Amrutha Iyengar also part of the cast Milana Nagaraj, who was looking for a shift from just being a glam girl has finally made it to a concept-based film. Incidentally, this will also be her first attempt at a horror thriller. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Mahesh, has been drawing attention owing to its unusual title — O. 

Milana Nagaraj

The latter has earlier been an associate of Prem from Jogi fame. Currently on the sets of O, Milana tells us that she is through with 50 per cent of the shoot, and is left with a 20-day schedule. City Express got hold of a few pictures from the sets, which reveal Milana’s first look from the film.

“I was looking for a change, and it has come through O,” says this heroine, who started her career with Nam Duniya Nam Style.

“Every time I was approached, the makers would prefer to see me as a glam doll or a regular college student. O was a different kind of subject,” she adds.

O revolves around the story of two sisters, in which Amrutha Iyengar will also play one of the siblings. The two have previously featured in actor Krishna’s directorial debut— Love Mocktail, and now, will once again be seen together. While the edit desk is being handled by Srikanth, the cinematography is by Dilip and music by Kiran Ravindranath.

“Keeping glam aside, this film has given me scope for performance. I’m keen to experiment. In fact after Jani, I was bored playing the same characters, which is why I waited to take on other projects,” she says.

Having completed the shooting of Love Mocktail, she is waiting to complete O, after which she will join the sets of her Tamil debut.

TAGS
Amrutha Iyengar Milana Nagaraj

