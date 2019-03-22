Hindi dubbing rights of Bichhugathii Chapter 1 in demand

By Express News Service

Rajavardan-starrer Bichhugathii Chapter 1 - Dalavayi Dange is in its last leg of shooting and the Hindi dubbing rights of historical drama directed by Hari Santhosh is already in major demand. According to makers, the final decision will be taken once shooting is completed.

Meanwhile, the director will soon be making his mark in Telugu and Tamil as well. A few filmmakers are in talks with Santhosh to explore the possibility of Bichhugathii being simultaneously dubbed and released in these two regions.

“This is the result of the stupendous success of KGF, which has led Kannada films to other languages,” says the director. He added that the film also features Prabhakar of Baahubali fame and Hariprriya, who will play the female lead.

“They are both known faces in these two languages and this is also an advantage. We are at the initial stages of discussion with producers and distributors,” he says.

The film is based on the novel written by BL Venu. Bichhugathii - Chapter 1 is made under the banner of Om Sai Krishna Production.