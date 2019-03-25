Suman Ranganath the diva in Hemanth M Rao’s Kavaludaari

By Express News Service

Going by the past records, Suman Ranganath’s presence has always made an impact in films. Hemanth M Rao’s upcoming film, Kavaludaari has the actor in a guest appearance. She plays a diva, Madhuri. A special song Khaali Khaali featuring her, will be released today. CE gets hold of the actor’s look from the film who raises the oomph factor and pumps it up with her glam quotient.

This being the fourth track from the film’s album, the electro-jazz song is sung by Sharanya Gopinath, lyrics written by Dhananjay Ranjan and composed by Charan Raj. According to Hemanth, Suman is one of the finest actors today. “I had an opportunity to work with her. She carries her role to the top,” he says.

A film made under Puneeth Rajkumar’s home banner, PRK production features Anant Nag and Rishi who play the role of a retired cop and a traffic cop respectively, along with Roshni Prakash, Sidhaartha Maadhyamika and Siri Ravikumar as part of the cast. With Kavaludaari set for an April 12 release, this will be the second film of Hemanth after Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu.