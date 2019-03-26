Home Entertainment Kannada

Raghavendra Rajkumar’s 25th to be a thriller

Raghavendra Rajkumar, who started off as a child artiste in his father Dr Rajkumar’s film, Sri Srinivasa Kalyana in 1974, is now gearing up for his 25th.

Published: 26th March 2019

By Express News Service

Raghavendra Rajkumar, who started off as a child artiste in his father Dr Rajkumar’s film, Sri Srinivasa Kalyana in 1974, is now gearing up for his 25th. Titled Aadisdaatha, this landmark film is directed by Phaneesh Bharadhwaj and will be a thriller. A first attempt by Raganna, the filmmakers say the screenplay revolves around values, ethics and money.

Phaneesh has 12 years of experience in the industry as an associate with various directors. The director’s debut project, Mylapura, is a film based on reality and is now in the post-production stage. It is left with a song shoot. Aadisidaatha, will be his second project.

“An actor like Raganna coming back to the screen is good news. Directing him is a great opportunity. However, I wanted to portray him in a different league, and I thought a film with a social message was something apt coming from him,” says Phaneesh, adding that the story is made in such a way that Raganna’s presence in the film will be a question mark till the interval and will go up until the pre-climax.

Along with Raganna, there will be six other characters, who will come in as support cast. “We are bringing in actors, who are one to two films old. As on date, Abhi, Shri, Arjun have been finalised. The makers have brought on board Manikanth Kadri to score the music and Uday Ballal as cinematographer. The muhurath of the film taking place on Monday, the makers shared the first look of Raganna from Aadisidaatha,. The shooting of the film will begin this week in and around Bengaluru which will be followed by shoots in Mysuru, Madikere and other places in the next one month.

