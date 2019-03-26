Shivarajkumar and Bhavana to collaborate again for 'My Name in Anji'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

My Name is Anji more or less brings together hit combinations. It brings back Shivarajkumar and Harsha for the third time, and will be the fourth project for the actor and production house - Jayanna Combines.

The makers are planning to bring the Tagaru hit pair - the Century star and Bhavana on the silver screen again.

City Express learnt that the film, which will go on floors from June, is looking to finalise the heroine. Though a few names were doing the rounds, they felt only Bhavana could fit into the character, who has now been zeroed-in on.

However, an official announcement on this will be made by the production house at the right time. Bhavana, who started off with Suri’s directorial Jackie, is now an established name in the Kannada industry.

For the heroine, who has Prajwal Devaraj starrer - Inspector Vikram and Pretham Gubbi’s 99, starring Ganesh in pipeline.

My Name is Anji will be her next film in Sandalwood and her second collaboration with Shivarajkumar. The latter, who has Kavacha coming up for release, has completed shooting for stuntmaster Ravi Varma’s debut directorial,

Rustum and Pramod Chakravarthy’s Drona. He is currently shooting for P Vasu’s film, tentatively titled Anand.