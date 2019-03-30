Daali goes bald for 'Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger'

By Express News Service

Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger has completed 40 per cent of its shoot, and on Friday, the makers revealed Dhananjay’s first look. The actor, who is popularly known as Daali after his negative role in Tagaru, is once again making heads turn with his repulsive look for the film.

The actor sports a bald look with cut marks on his scalp and a tatoo of a Monkey on his head. As Seena aka Srinivas, Dhananjay is sure to create a rage with his role in this out-and-out commercial flick. The actor has different shades to his character.

The latest episodes, which were shot in Mysuru, required him to go bald. The film, produced by Sudhir, will shoot its next schedule in Mumbai. In Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, Niveditha — who plays the role of Devika — plays the female lead.

The also cast includes Amrutha Iyengar, Sapthami, Monisha Nadgir and Goutham. The film includes fresh faces. The music is scored by Charan Raj, while the cinematography has been done by Shekar.