In a first, dubbed film Viswasam to be remade

By Express News Service

For the first time, Sandalwood makers are contemplating making a remake of a dubbed film. Ajith’s last film, Viswasam, which was dubbed as Jaga Malla, is all set to be remade in Kannada. Interestingly, it will be Shivarajkumar, who will be getting into Ajith’s shoes in the remake, which will made under Sathya Jyothi Films.

Confirming that this matter is under discussion, Shivanna says, “Yes, I am in talks with producer about a remake of Viswasam in Kannada. But nothing is finalised yet. I am yet to confirm.”

The original version was directed by Siva, and the dubbed version was released by Horizon Studios in Karnataka. It is yet to be known as to who will be helming the remake version for Shivaanna in Kannada.

The Century Star, who has completed shooting Rustum directed by Ravi Varma, and Drona helmed by Pramod Chakravarthy, is currently shooting for P Vasu’s film tentatively titled Anand. In addition, Shivanna also has My Name is Anji, a film directed by Harsha made under Jayanna Production, and SRK directed by Lucky Gopal in the offing.